Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Klaviyo from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVYO

Klaviyo Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of KVYO opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.14 and a beta of 0.60. Klaviyo has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $687,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 376,820 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,197. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $181,621.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 260,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,426,536.12. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,953. 53.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 105,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Klaviyo by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 922,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,058,000 after buying an additional 125,352 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,868,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,535,000 after buying an additional 267,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.