KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

KNOP opened at $5.42 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $185.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

