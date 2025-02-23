Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Kohl’s by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Robert W. Baird cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Baird R W cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

Insider Transactions at Kohl's

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kohl's Stock Performance

KSS opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

