Kosmos Energy (KOS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:KOS opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KOS shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 102,701 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $320,427.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,236,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,218,475.92. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 16,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $50,487.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 320,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,120.72. This represents a 4.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,970 shares of company stock worth $1,572,386 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

