Kyriakos Rialas Sells 8,768,363 Shares of Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO) Stock

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Free Report) insider Kyriakos Rialas sold 8,768,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £438,418.15 ($553,907.96).

Argo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ARGO stock opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.50. Argo Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.96 ($0.09).

About Argo Group

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, distressed debt, and real estate. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Argo Group Limited is a subsidiary of Lynchwood Nominees Limited.

