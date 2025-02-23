Kyriakos Rialas Sells 8,768,363 Shares of Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO) Stock

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Free Report) insider Kyriakos Rialas sold 8,768,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £438,418.15 ($553,907.96).
Argo Group Stock Performance
Shares of ARGO stock opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.50. Argo Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.96 ($0.09).
About Argo Group
