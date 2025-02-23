Lake Street Capital Upgrades Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) to Buy

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KRUS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $843.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average of $83.66. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,018.39. The trade was a 84.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1,334.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 101,739 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 367,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,245,000 after acquiring an additional 51,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

