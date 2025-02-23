Leerink Partnrs Forecasts Penumbra’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penumbra in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%.

Several other research firms have also commented on PEN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Penumbra from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Penumbra from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Penumbra stock opened at $292.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 860.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.84. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Penumbra by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Penumbra by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Penumbra by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total transaction of $40,293.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,118.40. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $436,122.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,016,625.92. The trade was a 8.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,219 shares of company stock worth $4,426,439 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

