Leerink Partnrs Has Positive View of NeoGenomics Q3 Earnings

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NeoGenomics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for NeoGenomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NEO stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 788.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

