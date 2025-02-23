Leerink Partnrs Raises Earnings Estimates for Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.