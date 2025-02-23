Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Given New $33.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.18 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Analysts expect that Leonardo DRS will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Leonardo DRS

In related news, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,533,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,303.59. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 3,477 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $120,269.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,732.58. This represents a 20.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,089 shares of company stock worth $5,178,619. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 736,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 179,224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 291,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after buying an additional 176,326 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 62,042 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

