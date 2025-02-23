Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $110.85 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of LINC opened at $16.09 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $506.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 9,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $164,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,038.50. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 34,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $578,150.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 669,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,067,177.52. The trade was a 4.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,090 shares of company stock worth $2,987,371. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

