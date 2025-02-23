London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target Raised to £125

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from £116 ($146.56) to £125 ($157.93) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at £115.85 ($146.37) on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 8,648.31 ($109.26) and a 12-month high of £121.85 ($153.95). The company has a market capitalization of £61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £116.30 and its 200 day moving average price is £108.87.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.