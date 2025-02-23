LTC Properties (LTC) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LTC opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 97.85%.

In related news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,534.56. This trade represents a 16.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. JMP Securities upgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

