Luna Innovations (LUNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Luna Innovations to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $27.55 million for the quarter.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $7.29.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.