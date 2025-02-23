Manuka Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Manuka Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Manuka Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $216.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

