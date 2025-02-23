MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 1.4% on Insider Selling

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.72. 11,635,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 33,351,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Specifically, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get MARA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MARA. Macquarie upped their price objective on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Compass Point lowered MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

MARA Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 5.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54.

Institutional Trading of MARA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 5.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.