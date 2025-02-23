Marqeta Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 10,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 257% compared to the typical volume of 2,799 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 860,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 133,188 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,071,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,458,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 292,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair downgraded Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

MQ stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

