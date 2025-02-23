McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $80.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $65.72 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

