MediaAlpha (MAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $289.38 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

