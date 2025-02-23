Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $6.98. Mercer International shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 489,487 shares.

The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.23. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.00 million.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MERC. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mercer International from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 22.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 505.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

