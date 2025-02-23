MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Has $144,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $264.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $738.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

