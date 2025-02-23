Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $94,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,798. This represents a 51.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $184,437.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at $501,762. The trade was a 26.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,721 shares of company stock worth $1,677,017. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

