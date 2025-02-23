Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $291.46, but opened at $282.57. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $287.29, with a volume of 105,154 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOH. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.17.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.21 and a 200 day moving average of $314.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

