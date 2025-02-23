Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TAP opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

