Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12,898.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,836,220,000 after acquiring an additional 55,859,917 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $4,589,905,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 810.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 38,584,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,766,670,000 after acquiring an additional 34,346,955 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

NVIDIA stock opened at $134.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.66 and its 200 day moving average is $131.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

