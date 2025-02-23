NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Board of Directors Declares Share Buyback Plan

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NaaS Technology Stock Up 17.3 %

Shares of NAAS stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. NaaS Technology has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers integrated online EV charging solutions to charging stations, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers’ management, order management, load management, and membership management.

