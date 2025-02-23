National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:MFC Q1 Earnings

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.60.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$43.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.53. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$31.24 and a 52 week high of C$46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer James D. Gallagher sold 57,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.80, for a total transaction of C$2,556,638.39. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Ross sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.80, for a total transaction of C$194,315.82. Insiders sold 62,307 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,173 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

