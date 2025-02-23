National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.
In other National CineMedia news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $154,560.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,987 shares in the company, valued at $436,085.37. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
