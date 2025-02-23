Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 27.8% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,581,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,833,000 after buying an additional 779,973 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Navient by 59.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 105,454 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the third quarter valued at $1,398,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Navient during the third quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Navient during the third quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $14.02 on Friday. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

