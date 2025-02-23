Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Price

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $21.37 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 534.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Grid Dynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,979.08. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $171,780. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $8,589,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 173.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 70,579 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,859,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after acquiring an additional 675,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.