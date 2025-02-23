NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $105.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTES
NetEase Stock Performance
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in NetEase by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NetEase
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.