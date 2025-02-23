NETSTREIT (NTST) to Release Earnings on Monday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $42.59 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.29 and a beta of 1.00. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

