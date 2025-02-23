New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 484 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,973,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,917,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,843,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $356,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,308 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $216.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

