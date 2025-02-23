New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 7,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.6% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 141,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $2,134,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.43. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $130.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.45.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $5.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

