New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 27,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

HSII has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

