New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,924,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 105,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 612,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 497,288 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 33.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 358,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 89,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $108.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 26.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

