New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.45 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $150.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average is $138.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. Susquehanna upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.58.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

