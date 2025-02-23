New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
Par Pacific Price Performance
Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $40.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other Par Pacific news, Director William Pate sold 67,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $1,098,094.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 524,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,174.20. This represents a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Par Pacific Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.
