New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $13.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $14.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DVAX

Dynavax Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.