New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.92 Million Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 45.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 16.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lindsay from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NYSE:LNN opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 23.11%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

