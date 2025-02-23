New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,260,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,615,000 after purchasing an additional 150,207 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 1.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,180,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AAON by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,866,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,310,000 after purchasing an additional 525,132 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,729,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,540 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AAON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.87. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.19 and a 200 day moving average of $114.01.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,986. The trade was a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $804,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,411.20. The trade was a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,563. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

