New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Universal were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Universal by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Universal in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal by 5,210.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Universal by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 123,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV opened at $53.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Universal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

