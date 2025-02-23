New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.75.

Shares of CAR opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.17. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.73 and a 1 year high of $132.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $133,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $185,250. This trade represents a 41.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

