New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Hawkins by 487.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 211,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after buying an additional 44,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after acquiring an additional 38,877 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the third quarter worth about $4,016,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 127.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWKN stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average is $121.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 18.37%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

