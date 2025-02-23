New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,158.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 45.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.82.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $176.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.92 and its 200 day moving average is $192.92. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $257.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,026.50. This represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,225 shares of company stock worth $4,806,530. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

