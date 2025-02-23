New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 512,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,070,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2 %

SAFT opened at $77.75 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.20.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

