New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 52.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAM opened at $42.33 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

