New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at $24,469,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 4,626.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 384,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 376,510 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,975,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,065,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 548,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,148,000 after buying an additional 47,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

