NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $64.14 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NXRT opened at $38.80 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

