Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Nextracker by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Nextracker by 61.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Nextracker by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nextracker by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Nextracker in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $455,480.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,822.70. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $489,069.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,758 shares of company stock worth $1,217,520. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nextracker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.17. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.14.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.